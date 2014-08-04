Tesla has recalled 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
Aug 4 JiShi Media Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sknDAW
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 20 A two-man U.S.-Russian crew floated into the International Space Station on Thursday, hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.