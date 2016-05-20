May 20 Jiuzhitang :

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 1.5 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 26 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zu7V

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)