BRIEF-AccorHotels board of directors rejects resolution regarding double voting rights
* Board of directors does not approve proposed resolution "A"
May 29 Sichuan Jiuzhou Electronic Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.29 billion yuan ($206.22 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on May 30
BEIJING, April 19 Six electric vehicle manufacturers, including Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile Co , the Sino-Japanese joint venture, are once again eligible to receive subsidies, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in an announcement on Wednesday.