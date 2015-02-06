BRIEF-Hugo Boss set to appoint new CFO later in May
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
Feb 6 Sichuan Jiuzhou Electronic Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for shares private placement plan, shares to resume trading on Feb 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1C4w08v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hugo Boss CEO says confident for appointment of new CFO around time of AGM on May 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Jeff Harmening named chief executive officer of General Mills