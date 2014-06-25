PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 25 Sichuan Jiuzhou Electronic Co Ltd
* Says gets government approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nD04jc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Refers to news in social media reporting that cp thailand is going to acquire 7-11 business in indonesia