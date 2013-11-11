NEW YORK Nov 10 Johnson & Johnson
stopped selling some of its products through Amazon.com Inc
because it felt the online retailer was not doing
enough to stop third-party merchants from selling damaged or
expired J&J merchandise, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Sunday.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said
J&J has resumed selling some of the items on Amazon.com, but the
disagreements have yet to be fully resolved.
In July, Amazon's CFO said business generated from
third-party merchants accounted for about 40 percent of items
sold in the second quarter.
Amazon and J&J could not be immediately reached for
comment.