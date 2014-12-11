BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 11 JJ Auto AG :
* Announces resignation of CFO Clement Hoo
* Clement Hoo will resign as CFO due to personal reasons with effect from Dec. 24, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.