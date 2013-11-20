By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Nov 19 A unit of Johnson & Johnson
has agreed to pay an estimated $2.5 billion to settle
thousands of lawsuits from individuals allegedly injured by the
company's artificial hip implants, the company announced
Tuesday.
The settlement, announced during a hearing in federal court
in Ohio on Tuesday, would compensate an estimated 8,000 patients
who underwent surgery to replace their hip implants, according
to a statement from Johnson & Johnson unit Depuy Orthopaedics
Inc and lawyers for the plaintiffs.
The company was defending more than 12,000 lawsuits in U.S.
state and federal court over injuries allegedly caused by its
metal-on-metal ASR hip-replacement systems, according to a
regulatory filing.
Depuy recalled the ASR hip system in 2010, after data
suggested that it failed at a higher-than-expected rate. At the
time, the company had sold about 93,000 systems worldwide.
Metal hip implant systems like Depuy's ASR hips were
designed to be more durable, replacing a traditional
metal-on-plastic ball-and-socket design. Instead, some patients
who received the ASR hips reported experiencing pain, swelling,
joint dislocation and sometimes damage to the central nervous
system, thyroid and heart.
The settlement would compensate plaintiffs who have
undergone surgery to replace their hips as of Aug. 31, 2013, the
company said Tuesday. The company estimated that 8,000
plaintiffs would be eligible.
There is no cap on the amount of individual claims,
according to Peter Flowers, one of the lead lawyers for the
plaintiffs. Eligible U.S. plaintiffs can seek compensation for
costs associated with their revision surgery, as well as
payments of qualified liens by healthcare providers associated
with the surgery, Flowers said.
Plaintiffs who experienced more serious complications can
apply to receive additional funds, Flowers said.
"From my clients' perspective, this has been a long time
coming," Flowers said.
Plaintiffs who opt not to participate in the program, or
those who have not undergone revision surgery to replace their
implants, will continue to litigate.
The company said it will continue to defend itself in the
remaining lawsuits not resolved by the agreement. It also said
that it expected the cost of the settlement program to be
covered by reserves it had previously set aside, and did not
expect to record an additional charge in connection with the
agreement.
"The U.S. settlement program provides compensation for
eligible patients without the delay and uncertainty of
protracted litigation," said Andrew Ekdahl, president of Depuy
Synthes Joint Reconstruction, in a statement.
The settlement is not subject to court approval, according
to a Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman, Lorie Gawreluk.
The announcement comes just weeks after Johnson & Johnson
announced it would pay $2.2 billion to resolve civil and
criminal probes into its marketing of several medications,
including the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal.
While the settlement announced Tuesday aims to end a
substantial chunk of the ASR hip litigation, Johnson & Johnson
is still facing more than 5,000 lawsuits in connection with its
Pinnacle hip implants. Its Ethicon subsidiary is also a
defendant in more than 23,000 lawsuits over vaginal mesh
implants, according to a quarterly filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.