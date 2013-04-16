April 16 An Illinois jury on Tuesday found in
favor of Johnson & Johnson's DePuy unit in a product
liability lawsuit involving the company's ASR hip implant, J&J
said.
The jury awarded no damages to plaintiff Carol Strum, the
company said. Strum, a nurse who claimed her ASR hip was
defective, received the implant in 2008 and had it removed in
2011.
J&J voluntarily recalled the ASR hip from the market in
August 2010. The company said about 10,750 plaintiffs have
direct claims in pending lawsuits over the product. Strum's case
was the second to go to trial.
"DePuy's actions concerning the product were appropriate and
responsible, including the program to address patients' medical
costs related to the recall," said Lorie Gawreluk, a spokeswoman
for DePuy.