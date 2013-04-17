* J&J faces almost 11,000 lawsuits over the metal hips
* Cook County jury awards no damages to plaintiff Carol
Strum
* In different trial, J&J ordered to pay $8 mln to plaintiff
By Susan Kelly
April 16 An Illinois jury on Tuesday found in
favor of Johnson & Johnson's DePuy orthopedics unit in a
second product liability trial of nearly 11,000 lawsuits over
the company's recalled ASR metal hip implant.
The outcome contrasts with an earlier separate trial in
which a Los Angeles jury ordered the J&J unit to pay more than
$8 million in damages to plaintiff Loren Kransky after finding
the company's ASR hip was defectively designed. DePuy is
appealing that verdict.
While litigation relating to the metal hips is expected to
be expensive, some analysts have said that J&J, one of the
world's largest healthcare companies with annual revenue of
about $70 billion, should be able to weather the costs.
The Illinois jury awarded no damages to plaintiff Carol
Strum, J&J said in a statement. Strum, a nurse who claimed her
ASR hip was defective, received the implant in 2008 and had it
removed in 2011.
J&J voluntarily recalled the product from the market in
August 2010, in response to data that showed some ASR patients
were undergoing a second hip replacement surgery sooner than
expected. The company said about 10,750 plaintiffs have direct
claims in pending lawsuits over the product. About 93,000 ASR
hips were sold worldwide prior to the recall.
"DePuy's actions concerning the product were appropriate and
responsible, including the program to address patients' medical
costs related to the recall," said Lorie Gawreluk, a spokeswoman
for DePuy.
Calls to attorneys for the plaintiff were not immediately
returned.
All-metal implants were developed to be more durable than
traditional hip implants, which combine a ceramic or metal ball
with a plastic socket, but doctors became concerned about the
devices after they were shown to fail more often. The all-metal
hips can shed metal debris where two components connect,
potentially damaging surrounding soft tissue.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year
issued a proposal calling on companies that make all-metal hip
replacements to provide additional information proving they are
safe and effective before being allowed to continue selling
them.
Cases filed in U.S. federal courts have been consolidated in
the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. That
trial is set to begin in June.