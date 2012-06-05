* Over 1,000 lawsuits pending on J&J surgical mesh
* Complaints of bleeding, erosion into organs
* Sold Prolift mesh for 3 yrs without formal FDA approval
By Anna Yukhananov and Ransdell Pierson
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 5 Johnson & Johnson
said it would stop selling vaginal mesh implants after a
raft of lawsuits about the devices causing complications such as
infections and bleeding.
The diversified healthcare agency and numerous other device
makers have been sued in recent years by patients who allege
organ damage and other injuries from the implants, many of which
are used to support weakened vaginal muscles.
There are over a thousand lawsuits pending against Ethicon
Inc, the J&J unit that makes the devices.
J&J spokesman Matthew Johnson said on Tuesday that the
company has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
permission to stop selling four of its mesh products within the
next four months, after giving hospitals and surgeons time to
select other options. It plans to stop selling the products
worldwide within the next three to nine months.
The FDA has said the company sold one type of vaginal
implant, the Gynecare Prolift Pelvic Floor Repair System, for
three years without getting official permission.
Surgical mesh is commonly implanted in women to repair
weakened or damaged tissue and provide support in cases of
pelvic organ prolapse (POP). The condition happens when tissue
that holds the pelvic organs in place becomes weak or stretched
and bulges into the vagina. There are different types of such
prolapse, including vaginal prolapse, usually after menopause,
childbirth or a hysterectomy.
The mesh is also used to help patients with a severe
overactive bladder known as stress urinary incontinence.
About 75,000 women received mesh repairs for pelvic organ
prolapse in 2010 and about 200,000 received transvaginal repairs
for stress urinary incontinence, according to the FDA.
NO FDA CLEARANCE
Most devices now get FDA approval under a special process
known as 510(k) that allows companies to sell the mesh if they
can prove it is similar to products already on the market.
The FDA said J&J never applied for this approval before
starting to sell its Prolift mesh in 2005 and only got FDA
permission in 2008. According to documents seen by Reuters, the
FDA also said the label for the device should have included a
warning to patients that the mesh's safety and effectiveness had
not been proven in randomized, controlled clinical trials.
J&J said it believed it could sell the device without formal
FDA clearance because it was so similar to another approved
device, the Gynemesh PS.
The company formally applied for FDA 510(k) approval in
2007, and said it always acted "responsibly, appropriately, and
consistent with FDA regulations."
FDA spokeswoman Sarah Clark-Lynn said the agency disagreed
with J&J's initial decision to market Prolift without FDA
clearance. But regulators decided to take no action since the
company "promptly complied" in seeking approval, once the FDA
realized in 2007 that the product was already being sold.
DISCONTINUE SALES
Four years after finally receiving formal approval, J&J said
it plans to no longer make the Prolift mesh, or three other
Gynecare products: the Prosima Pelvic Floor Repair System, the
Prolift+M, Gynemesh M and Gynecare TVT Secur System.
The company announced the decision in a letter sent on
Monday to a federal judge in West Virginia and a state judge in
New Jersey who are overseeing lawsuits about the mesh.
J&J said its decision to stop making the implants was based
on "concerns and questions" raised about the devices and their
commercial viability, and was not related to the lawsuits or to
the implants' safety or efficacy.
"This is not a recall; it's a global discontinuation,"
Ethicon spokesman Johnson said.
J&J said it will continue to sell a related product called
Gynecare Gynemesh PS for pelvic organ prolapse, as well as other
vaginal devices, including for incontinence.
NO SAFETY TRIALS
The company said the decision means it should not have to
comply with requirements for additional safety studies of the
mesh - although it will continue to report to the FDA any
complaints, or adverse events, from the devices.
The FDA in January sent letters to 35 manufacturers of
surgical mesh implants, including J&J, ordering new safety
studies.
At the time, the FDA said it might reclassify the devices in
a higher-risk category that would require manufacturers to
conduct clinical trials in people before receiving approval for
sale, rather than clearing them under 510(k).
The FDA said it received more than 1,500 reports of
complications related to the mesh from 2008 to 2010, including
cases where it eroded into the vagina or caused bleeding and
infection. The rate of problems was five times the rate reported
from 2005 to 2007.
Jeffrey Grand, a lawyer at Bernstein Liebhard in New York
who represents some women suing the mesh makers, said J&J's
decision could be an attempt to prevent more lawsuits against
its devices and suggests they might be unsafe.
"I think the timing of everything is going to make it very
hard for them to convince the jury that they don't believe
safety isn't tied to their decision (to discontinue)," he said.
"(And) from our perspective, this is a fantastic development
... We're happy (the surgical mesh devices) won't be on the
market and hurting more women."