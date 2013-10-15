Oct 15 Johnson & Johnson reported better than expected quarterly results on strong growth for its prescription drugs, including new treatments for cancer and to prevent blood clots.

The diversified healthcare company on Tuesday reported net earnings of $2.98 billion, or $1.04 per share, for the third quarter. That compared with $2.97 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.36 per share. Analysts on average, had expected $1.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.