June 20 Johnson & Johnson is close to
reaching a settlement with the U.S. Justice Dept. over
allegations it promoted its antipsychotic Risperdal for
unapproved uses that could cost the healthcare conglomerate at
least $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
The report, citing anonymous sources familiar with the
matter, said the sides are discussing a deal of between $1.5
billion and $1.7 billion that could be finalized in a few weeks.
It also said the final amount could exceed $2 billion.
J&J declined to comment on the report.
Earlier this month, the company said it would take a special
charge of about $600 million in the second quarter to bolster
reserves for a potential settlement of civil lawsuits related to
how it marketed Risperdal and other drugs.
J&J is facing a number of lawsuits from states that allege
it improperly marketed Risperdal for patients and conditions for
which it was not approved by U.S. regulators - including elderly
residents of nursing homes.