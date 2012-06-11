* Biomet to buy Johnson & Johnson wrist repair system
* J&J-Synthes deal should close within the week
* Transaction valued at around $21 billion
WASHINGTON, June 11 Johnson & Johnson
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Swiss medical device
company Synthes Inc if it sells some assets, the
Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
Johnson & Johnson will sell its system for surgically
treating serious wrist fractures, and related assets, to Biomet
Inc as a requirement for approval, the FTC said.
European antitrust officials approved Johnson & Johnson's
deal to buy Synthes, valued at about $21 billion, on April 19.
Johnson & Johnson and Synthes together have about 70 percent
of the market for plating systems used to surgically repair
fractures in the radius bone nearest the wrist, the FTC said.
Such injuries often occur when a falling person tries to
catch himself or herself.
"J&J and Synthes are direct competitors for these important
systems used in the surgical treatment of traumatic wrist
fractures," said Richard Feinstein, director of the FTC's Bureau
of Competition.
The deal should close within the week.
"We are pleased with the FTC's clearance of our acquisition
of Synthes and look forward to moving ahead to closing," said
Johnson & Johnson spokesman Alfred Wasilewski.
Biomet's plan to acquire DePuy Orthopaedics, the Johnson &
Johnson unit that includes its surgical wrist fracture repair
business, was announced in April. The deal was valued at $280
million in cash, Biomet said at the time.