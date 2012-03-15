Teva Pharm looks to refresh board with four new nominees
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
BRUSSELS, March 15 Johnson & Johnson is set to gain EU approval for its planned $21.3 billion buy of Swiss medical devices maker Synthes after offering concessions to address concerns over its dominance in trauma devices, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
J&J, which is buying Synthes to boost its orthopedics franchise in its largest ever acquisition, submitted its proposals to the European Commission last month.
"The deal will be cleared by the Commission," said the person who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The EU's executive has set an April 26 deadline for its decision.
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a series of missteps.
TOKYO, June 11 Defence firms will put out their wares on Monday at Japan's only dedicated arms show, a site for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to promote industrial military ties that will bolster the country's influence in Southeast Asia.