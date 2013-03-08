March 8 A Los Angeles jury on Friday ordered Johnson & Johnson's DePuy orthopedic unit to pay more than $8 million in damages to a retired Montana prison guard who claimed he was injured by a recalled metal hip sold by the company.

The lawsuit was the first of more than 10,000 brought against the J&J unit after the 2010 recall, which was prompted by recognition that the devices were failing at higher-than-expected rates. Some 93,000 ASR hips were sold prior to the recall.