Jan 30 Johnson & Johnson has selected
the Yale School of Medicine to review requests from
investigators and physicians looking for access to clinical
trial data involving the diversified healthcare company's
pharmaceuticals.
Under the agreement, the "Yale Open Data Access Project,"
will independently review and make final decisions regarding all
requests for information on the company's drug clinical trials,
including anonymous patient data.
The action comes amid growing pressure from outside
scientists for access to raw data from clinical trials,
reflecting general concerns that too many studies cannot be
independently confirmed and may well be wrong. [ID:n L2N0KX18S]
J&J, which sells drugs including blood thinner Xarelto and
prostate cancer treatment Zytiga, said it is in the process of
determining how best to share trial data from its other two
areas of operation: medical devices and consumer products.
"This is a multi-year effort on our part to try to
contribute to advancing medical knowledge and science," Joanne
Waldstreicher, J&J's chief medical officer, said in a telephone
interview.
Others drugmakers have made similar moves. Britain's
GlaxoSmithkline Plc has set up an online system to
provide researchers with access to anonymous patient-level data
about its medicines.
Pfizer Inc said in December it would broaden access
to information from its clinical trials to independent
researchers and to patients who take part in the studies.
Pfizer also set up an independent review panel of academic
scientists to decide which researcher requests it would answer.