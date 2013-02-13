Feb 13 A Massachusetts jury on Wednesday said Johnson & Johnson must pay a teenage girl and her family $63 million, finding she lost much of her skin and suffered other serious harm after taking the company's Motrin painkiller in 2003.

The Plymouth Superior Court jury found that Samantha Reckis developed Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis after taking Children's Motrin when she was 7 years old.

The company confirmed the award to Reuters. An attorney for Reckis was not immediately available for comment.

Johnson & Johnson, in a statement, said the Reckis family "has suffered a tragedy and we sympathize deeply with them."

But the diversified healthcare company said it disagrees with the jury decision and is considering additional legal options. It said the medical conditions are very rare and their specific cause is difficult to ascertain.