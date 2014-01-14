Jan 14 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
appears skeptical that data submitted by Johnson & Johnson
proves its anticoagulant Xarelto is effective in
reducing the risk of further heart problems in patients who have
suffered a heart attack.
The review was posted on the FDA's website on Tuesday, two
days ahead of a meeting of outside experts who will discuss the
drug, also known as rivaroxaban, and recommend whether it should
be approved. The company is recommending it be used in the first
90 days following a heart attack.
"It is unclear how to choose the metric for determining when
the benefit of rivaroxaban is greatest," the review found. "Not
only does the effect of rivaroxaban not appear to be greater
earlier, but an effect in the first 90 days or so is not
apparent at all."