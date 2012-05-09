May 9 Johnson & Johnson said on
Wednesday it asked U.S. regulators to approve use of its Xarelto
blood thinner for a new use, in reducing the risk of blood clots
developing in heart stents.
The U.S. drugmaker said it asked the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration to approve the new use in patients with acute
coronary syndrome, a group of conditions that include
heart attacks and chest pain caused by clogged coronary
arteries.
The oral anti-coagulant, developed in partnership with
German drugmaker Bayer AG, is already awaiting U.S.
approval for a related use: in reducing the risk of new heart
attacks and stroke in patients with acute coronary syndrome.
Xarelto is currently approved to reduce the risk of blood
clots in the legs and lungs of people who have just undergone
hip or knee replacements, and to prevent strokes among people
with an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.