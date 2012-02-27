FEB 27 The blood clot preventer Xarelto
from Johnson & Johnson and Bayer AG was
granted priority review from U.S. health regulators for use in
patients suffering from the heart condition known as acute
coronary syndrome (ACS), J&J said on Monday.
With priority review status the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration will decide whether to approve the drug for that
use within six months, rather than the usual 10- to 12-month
review period. The agency grants priority review to products
considered to be potentially significant therapeutic
advancements over existing therapies.
That would mean an FDA decision is likely to come in late
June. The companies said they submitted the application for a
third use for Xarelto on Dec. 29.
Xarelto, known chemically as rivaroxaban, is already
approved to help reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in
patients suffering from an irregular heart rhythm known as
atrial fibrillation and to prevent blood clots in patients who
had undergone hip or knee replacements.
In a pivotal clinical trial presented in November, low doses
of Xarelto cut the risk of death by more than 30 percent when
used on top of standard blood thinners in ACS patients.
ACS occurs when a coronary artery in blocked, reducing blood
flow to the heart, often leading to a heart attack or chest
pain.