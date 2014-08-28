Aug 28 JJ Auto AG :
* Says half-year results 2014 reflect positive business
development
* Says revenues climbed by 7.1 percent to 52.2 million euros in
H1 of 2014 (H1
2013: 48.7 million euros)
* Says H1 gross profit up 13.4 percent to 12.3 million euros
(H1 2013: 10.9
million euros)
* Says in H1 a 8.3 percent growth in profit from operations
(EBIT) amounting to
10.9 million euros (H1 2013: 10.1 million euros)
* Says H1 net profit rose by 8.5 percent to 8.2 million euros
(H1 2013: 7.5
million euros)
* Says expects to achieve a revenue growth of above 15 per cent
in RMB terms
for the full financial year 2014
* Says 2014 gross profit margin presumably to be maintained at
least at 23
percent while EBIT margin expected to be about 21 per cent
* Source text-bit.ly/1tYnRxn
* Further company coverage