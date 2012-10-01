* JJB names KPMG as administrator

LONDON, Oct 1 Debt-laden British retailer JJB Sports Plc on Monday said it had agreed to sell 20 stores to rival Sports Direct for almost 24 million pounds ($39 million), although 2,200 staff at its remaining shops would be made redundant.

Wigan-based JJB, which has been reporting losses since 2009, said administrators KPMG had agreed a deal with Sports Direct to safeguard around 550 UK jobs, but that the remaining 133 stores would be closed today. ($1 = 0.6193 British pounds)