* JJB names KPMG as administrator
* Sells 20 stores to Sports Direct
* Deal worth 23.7 mln stg, plus potential 0.25 mln stg
* Remaining 133 stores closed, 2,200 staff made redundant
LONDON, Oct 1 Debt-laden British retailer JJB
Sports Plc on Monday said it had agreed to sell 20
stores to rival Sports Direct for almost 24 million
pounds ($39 million), although 2,200 staff at its remaining
shops would be made redundant.
Wigan-based JJB, which has been reporting losses since 2009,
said administrators KPMG had agreed a deal with Sports Direct to
safeguard around 550 UK jobs, but that the remaining 133 stores
would be closed today. ($1 = 0.6193 British pounds)