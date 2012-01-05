* 4 weeks to Dec. 26 like-for-like sales up 5 pct

* 47 weeks to Dec. 26 lfl sales down 13.5 pct

* 47 weeks to Dec. 26 cash margin down 20.8 pct

* Eyes boost from Euro 2012, London Olympics

LONDON, Jan 5 British sportswear retailer JJB Sports said trading improved in its second half and it achieved a Christmas outcome in line with expectations that were revised down after an October profit warning.

Wigan, northwest England-based JJB, which counts America's richest man Bill Gates among its major shareholders, said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year increased 5 percent in the four weeks to Dec. 26, while cash gross margin rose 6 percent.

That performance meant like-for-like sales for the 47 weeks to Dec. 26 fell 13.5 percent, with cash margin down 20.8 percent.

In October the firm, which trades from nearly 200 UK stores competing with larger rival Sports Direct as well as supermarkets and online retailers, issued the latest in a long line of profit alerts, warning on the full-year outcome alongside a wider first-half loss.

At the same time JJB, which came close to collapse last year, said its net funds had fallen to 17 million pounds even though it had raised 97 million pounds over the past year to fund a turnaround plan.

"Looking ahead, the ongoing credit squeeze on consumers and weaker UK employment numbers creates a tough environment. We continue to implement our turnaround aware of the importance of the periods of the January sales, European football championships and London Olympics," said Chief Executive Keith Jones.

Shares in JJB, which have lost 88 percent of their value over the last year, closed Wednesday at 5.6 pence, valuing the business at 16.4 million pounds.