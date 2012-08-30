LONDON Aug 30 Struggling British sports goods
retailer JJB Sports Plc put itself up for sale on
Thursday, issuing a dismal statement which warned investors that
their shares may be worthless.
Directors of the Wigan-based company, which throughout 2012
has been rocked by funding issues, falling sales and stiff
competition, said they did not believe that the company would be
able to raise the new funds required to stage a turnaround.
A formal sale process would begin, the company said, adding
that organic sales slipped 3.3 percent in the six weeks to Aug.
26.
"Given the level of current debt within the company, there
can be no assurance that any proposal or offer that may be made
would attribute value to the ordinary shares of the company,"
JJB said.
The company owes around 36.35 million pounds ($57.54
million) in total.