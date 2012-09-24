BRIEF-A. M. Castle announces commitment letters for post-restructuring and debtor-in-possession credit facilities
Sept 24 Struggling British sports goods retailer JJB Sports Plc said it appointed administrators to undertake a potential sale of its assets.
JJB, which put itself on the block on Aug. 30, said it received several offers to acquire parts of the business but does not expect to receive an offer for the company's shares.
* Unit Manugraph Americas, Inc., usa, files voluntary chapter 11 (bankruptcy protection petition) of United States code on June 1