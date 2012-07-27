July 27 Struggling British retailer JJB Sports
Plc said Chief Executive Keith Jones would step down
with immediate effect and that it was in advanced talks to
appoint an interim CEO.
The company, which had named U.S. retail veteran Robert
Corliss chairman to accelerate a turnaround, said Jones would
stay in an advisory capacity until the end of August. Corliss
will take over as chairman from Sept. 1.
JJB, whose sales have fallen sharply since April, has been
hurt by unusually soggy weather in April and June and an equally
damp response to its football jerseys despite the European
Football Championship in June.
"During his time at JJB, Keith helped to secure vital
additional funding for the business and significantly
strengthened relations with our major supplier partners,"
Corliss said in a statement.
Shares in JJB, which have shed three-fourths of their value
in the last year, were down about half a percent at 5.5 pence at
1250 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.