LONDON, July 26 British retailer JJB Sports'
chief executive is to step down just weeks after its new
chairman-elect took the reins, the Daily Telegraph reported on
Friday.
The British sports goods retailer, which issued a profit
warning earlier this month, has been reporting losses for the
last few years under Keith Jones' stewardship.
JJB's new chairman, U.S. retail veteran Robert Corliss, was
brought in following a cash injection from U.S. retailer Dick's
Sporting Goods and is set to take over officially from
former chairman Mike McTighe on Sept. 1.
JJB Sports got a 20 million pounds ($31.40 million) lifeline
from Dick's Sporting Goods in April and has since been revamping
its stores.
However, it has been left behind by larger rival Sports
Direct, owned by Newcastle United football club owner Mike
Ashley.
JJB Sports could not be reached for immediate comment.