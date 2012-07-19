LONDON, July 19 JJB Sports Plc said it
was consulting its partners in an attempt to tackle a sharp fall
in revenues since April, which it put down to disappointing
sales of football replica kits associated with the European
Football Championships.
The British retailer said on Thursday that it had also been
hit by the wet early summer, with group like-for-like sales for
the 24 weeks to 15 July down 8.7 percent and the cash margin by
16.6 percent. As at 18 July, the group's net bank debt was 17.7
million pounds ($27.7 million).
Chairman elect Bob Corliss said: "There is a lot of work to
do, and we have hit the ground running. We are continuing to
work collaboratively with our business partners to address the
challenges faced by JJB."