Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue A-shares in private placement
