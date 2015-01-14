Nikkei steady in choppy trade; Toyota falls on weak forecast
* To rise past 20,000, Nikkei needs to attract new money - analyst
Jan 14 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says to acquire hotel operator Groupe du Louvre for about 960 million euros ($1.13 billion) to 1.21 billion euros from Star SDL Investment
* Verizon Communications to buy Straight Path Communications for more than $3 billion, after beating rival AT&T Inc in bidding war - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q53KVc