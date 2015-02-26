BRIEF-ZYNP to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
Feb 26 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says Jan revPAR at 128.56 yuan ($21) versus 119.33 yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1whyprW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2575 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says board elects Wang Dongxiao as chairman, Zhang Xingming, Li Fuzhong as vice chairmen