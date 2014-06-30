BRIEF-Solasia Pharma to raise 496.2 mln yen in shares private placement
* Says the co to issue new shares via private placement and raise 496.2 million yen, with subscription date on April 24 and payment date on April 25
June 30 Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs chemical sales contract for 492.5 million yuan ($79.36 million)
* Says to buy Upsher-Smith Laboratories for $1.05 billion Source text for Eikon in Japanese: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)