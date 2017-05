MUMBAI JK Paper Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered to buy two businesses that are part of BILT Graphic Paper Products Ltd, a subsidiary of Avantha Group.

JK Paper said in a statement the offer was non-binding and did not disclose financial details.

The two businesses are located in Ballapur and Ashti in Maharashtra, and make pulp, paper, paper boards, and other paper products, JK Paper said in the statement.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai. Editing by Jane Merriman)