An employee works inside the warehouse at the Apollo Super Zone showroom in Mumbai October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of tyre makers rise on weak natural rubber prices and increased auto sales.

Demand from auto companies expected to accelerate, traders say, citing revival in passenger vehicle growth.

Demand recovery is expected in passenger vehicles over the next six to 12 months, Deutsche Bank says in a note.

Natural rubber prices are near multi-year lows.

JK Tyre and Industries (JKIN.NS) shares up 3.8 pct, Ceat Ltd (CEAT.NS) gains 1.8 pct and Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS) higher 0.5 pct.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)