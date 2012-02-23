NEW YORK Feb 23 "Harry Potter" author
J.K. Rowling will return to the publishing world with a new
adult book, whose title has not been named, Rowling said in a
statement on Thursday.
The writer, whose teenage wizard tales became international
best-sellers and inspired a series of hit films, said her new
novel would be "very different" to the books that made her name.
"The freedom to explore new territory is a gift that Harry's
success has brought me, and with that new territory it seemed a
logical progression to have a new publisher" she said.
"I am delighted to have a second publishing home in Little,
Brown, and a publishing team that will be a great partner in
this new phase of my writing life."
Details about the book are a closely-guarded secret and its
title and publication date will be announced later this year.
(Reporting by Christine Kearney; editing by Mike Collett-White)