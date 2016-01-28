Jan 28 JKX Oil & Gas Plc said Finance Director Cynthia Dubin and Non-Executive Director Dipesh Shah had resigned ahead of a meeting to consider a board shake-up.

The company's second-largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, has called for an extraordinary general meeting to remove most of the energy company's board, including Chairman Nigel Moore and Chief Executive Paul Davies. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)