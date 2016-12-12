Dec 12 JKX Oil and Gas Plc said on
Monday that Ukraine's proposed law to reduce the country's gas
production tax to 12 percent from a maximum of 29 percent for
new wells will help the company's investment plans.
"The new law will have a material impact on the Group's
plans for investment in Ukraine and, specifically, on the
implementation of the field development plan for the Rudenkivske
gas field," Chief Executive Tom Reed said in a statement.
The company also reported a 1.6 percent fall in its average
production for November to 9,746 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd), compared with the previous month.
