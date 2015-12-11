Dec 11 JKX Oil & Gas Plc's second
largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, said it sought a
general meeting of the company to elect a new management.
Russia-based Proxima, which dropped its intention to make an
offer for JKX in February, said it proposed to appoint Paul
Ostling, a former COO of Ernst and Young, as chairman and Tom
Reed as chief executive.
Proxima, which owns about a fifth of JKX's shares, said in
February that it no longer intended to make an offer for the
company, two weeks after saying it was considering a potential
offer for the company.
JKX was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)