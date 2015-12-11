* Proxima proposes to replace all executive directors
* Proxima owns nearly a fifth of JKX
(Adds JKX comment, updates shares)
Dec 11 JKX Oil & Gas Plc's
second-largest shareholder, investment firm Proxima Capital
Group Inc, said it had sought a general meeting to replace
nearly all of the energy company's management with its nominees.
Proxima, which said it owns nearly a fifth of JKX, proposed
on Friday to replace five of JKX's nine current directors
including its chairman, chief executive, and finance director,
and oust another two non-executive directors.
JKX has faced such demands before. In 2013, largest
shareholder Eclairs Group failed to remove Chief Executive Paul
Davies, who has been on the board since 1998.
Moscow-based Proxima, which dropped its intention to make an
offer for JKX in February, proposed to elect Paul Ostling, a
former chief operating officer of Ernst and Young, as
chairman and Tom Reed as chief executive.
"We are asking the shareholders of JKX to act now to save
their company. The current JKX management have had their chance
to demonstrate their ability to run the company properly and to
realise its true value," said Proxima CEO Vladimir Tatarchuk,
who is also one of the proposed candidates.
JKX on Friday afternoon repeated an offer made by Chairman
Nigel Moore in October to meet with Proxima.
JKX shares have tumbled more than 90 percent in value over
the past five years. The company, which makes most of its
revenue from Ukraine, has struggled this year amid low oil
prices and political tensions.
"The poor performance cannot solely be explained away by the
fall in oil price or the geopolitical situation. In fact there
has been a seemingly irreparable breakdown in the relationships
between the company and all of its key stakeholder groups,"
Ostling was quoted as saying in the Proxima statement.
Shares in JKX, which traded at more than 500 pence in 2008,
were flat at 27.32 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Maju Samuel)