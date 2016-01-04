Jan 4 JKX Oil & Gas Plc has urged
shareholders to vote against a call by its second-largest
shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, to remove seven out of
nine of the energy company's directors at a general meeting to
be held on Jan 28.
JKX said it believed Proxima's proposals were an attempt to
seize control of the London-listed company without making a bid
for it at a fair premium.
Proxima, which owns roughly a fifth of JKX, called on
investors last month to move to replace a majority of JKX's
directors including its chairman, chief executive, and finance
director.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)