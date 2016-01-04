(Adds Proxima response, details)

By Esha Vaish

Jan 4 JKX Oil & Gas Plc urged shareholders to vote against a call by its second-largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, to shake up the energy company's board.

JKX said it would hold a meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on Proxima's proposals, which call for the removal of seven out of JFX's nine directors, including its chairman, chief executive and finance director.

The Russian fund manager's shake-up call is an attempt to seize control of the company without making a bid for it at a fair premium, the London-listed JKX said.

The company's shares have tumbled more than 90 percent in value over the past five years, hurt recently by low oil prices and growing political tensions between Russia and Ukraine, its two main markets.

It had a market value of roughly 47 million pounds ($69 million) by the end of 2015.

"We strongly reject the company's claim that this is an attempt to gain control on the cheap," a spokesman for Proxima told Reuters.

"Our reason for doing what we are doing now is to try to stop the continued destruction of value at the company, which we have a direct interest in doing as a significant shareholder."

Moscow-based Proxima in February last year dropped its intention to make an offer for JKX.

In December, the fund, which then held roughly a fifth of JKX, asked shareholders to vote in five of its own nominees and back its bid to trim the board to seven members.

"There has been a seemingly irreparable breakdown in the relationships between the company and all of its key stakeholder groups," Proxima quoted Paul Ostling, its nominee for non-executive chairman, as saying at the time.

The JKX board on Monday questioned Proxima's ability to successfully run the company and unanimously recommended voting against the proposed changes.

"Proxima is a recently formed Russian fund manager with no track record of managing companies in the oil and gas sector," the company said.

"The board's view is that Proxima and its nominee directors lack requisite experience of operating in Ukraine." ($1 = 0.6780 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Sunil Nair)