Jan 25 JKX Oil & Gas Plc, whose
second-largest investor is seeking a board shake-up, said it had
issued notices to two of its shareholders, restricting them from
attending or voting at its upcoming general meeting.
The company said it had "considerable cause" to believe that
information given by investors Eclairs Group Ltd and Glengary
Overseas Ltd in response to disclosure notices was "false or
materially incorrect".
JKX said it had not been able to fully determine the
ownership structures behind and the voting agreements relating
to Eclairs' 27.47 percent interest in JKX and Glengary's 11.42
percent.
The company has repeatedly urged shareholders to reject
shareholder Proxima Capital Group Inc's bid to remove seven out
of JFX's nine directors, including its chairman, chief executive
and finance director.
A general meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)