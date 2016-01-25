(Adds Eclairs declined to comment, control details from court
document)
By Esha Vaish and Vladimir Soldatkin
Jan 25 JKX Oil & Gas Plc, whose
second-largest investor is seeking a board shake-up, said it had
issued notices to two of its top shareholders, restricting them
from attending or voting at a general meeting later this week.
JKX said it had taken the action against Eclairs Group Ltd
and Glengary Overseas Ltd after enquiries into the ownership
structures and voting arrangements relating to their respective
27.47 percent and 11.42 percent interests had "not been able to
ascertain full and accurate particulars".
Eclairs is controlled by trusts associated with prominent
Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky and his associate Gennadiy
Bogolyubov, according to a UK Supreme Court document.
A spokesman for Eclairs, JKX's largest investor, declined to
comment.
Glengary is controlled by Alexander Zhukov, according to the
court document. Reuters was not immediately able to contact
Kolomoisky, Bogolyubov or Zhukov.
Shareholders in JKX are due to vote on Thursday on proposals
by Proxima Capital Group Inc, which is seeking the removal of
seven of JFX's nine directors, including its chairman, chief
executive and finance director.
JKX has had a tumultuous few years, hurt by low oil prices
and growing political tensions between Russia and
Ukraine, its two main markets. Its shares have tumbled more than
90 percent over the past five years.
The company has repeatedly called on shareholders to reject
the proposals by Proxima, which owns nearly a fifth of JKX. The
company's position has been backed by shareholder advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services.
"We are not privy to the detailed reasoning of how the board
of JKX have come to their decision to disenfranchise
shareholders representing nearly 40 percent of the ownership of
their company," Proxima CEO Vladimir Tatarchuk said in an email.
"We call on the JKX board to ensure that all shareholders
are given the opportunity to vote on critical issues affecting
the company's future."
Eclairs spearheaded its own revolt against JKX's board in
2013. At the time JKX suspended its right to vote at general
meetings and restricted its right of transfer. Eclairs was
ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to remove JKX CEO Paul
Davies, who has been on the board since 1998.
Proxima has had no restrictions imposed on it and intends to
vote, a company spokesman said.
(Editing by Sunil Nair and Alexander Smith)