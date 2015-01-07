Jan 7 JKX Oil & Gas Plc said it would
suspend its capital expenditure program in Ukraine for 2015,
citing government-imposed restrictions on selling gas to
industrial clients and an increase in gas production tax.
The company said gas sales may reduce to less than 50
percent of its production capacity in Ukraine while the decree
remained in force, adding that it would halt a proportionate
level of gas production.
A presidential ruling requires Ukrainian gas producers to
supply all their output in the 2014-15 seasons to the population
rather than industries to help the country tide over an energy
shortage.
JKX, which has most of its production assets in Ukraine and
Russia, had in September cut its 2014 capital expenditure
programme in Ukraine after the government almost doubled gas
production tax.
