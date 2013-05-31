May 31 Eastern Europe-focused JKX Oil and Gas Plc has barred its two largest shareholders from attending or voting at its annual meeting next Wednesday, seeking to quash an attempt to oust its chief executive and shake up its board.

Eclairs Group Ltd, controlled by Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoisky who owns about 27 percent of JKX, and Glengary Overseas Ltd recommended last week that shareholders vote against the re-election of CEO Paul Davies as a director.

Eclairs has called on fellow investors to remove Davies as CEO, citing an 88 percent fall in the company's share price over the past five years. However, Eclairs has said it has no plans to take over the company.

Glengary Overseas Ltd, based in the British Virgin Islands, owns about 11.5 percent of the company, making it the second-largest investor in JKX.

JKX said on Friday that as a result of the notices to Eclairs and Glengary, 38.98 percent of the total voting rights in the company were suspended.

The restriction is based on JKX's articles of association as a result of incomplete responses from Eclairs and Glengary to enquiries about their shareholdings, JKX said.

JKX shares were up 0.8 percent at 60.50 pence at 1137 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.