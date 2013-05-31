May 31 Eastern Europe-focused JKX Oil and Gas
Plc has barred its two largest shareholders from
attending or voting at its annual meeting next Wednesday,
seeking to quash an attempt to oust its chief executive and
shake up its board.
Eclairs Group Ltd, controlled by Ukrainian billionaire Igor
Kolomoisky who owns about 27 percent of JKX, and Glengary
Overseas Ltd recommended last week that shareholders vote
against the re-election of CEO Paul Davies as a director.
Eclairs has called on fellow investors to remove Davies as
CEO, citing an 88 percent fall in the company's share price over
the past five years. However, Eclairs has said it has no plans
to take over the company.
Glengary Overseas Ltd, based in the British Virgin Islands,
owns about 11.5 percent of the company, making it the
second-largest investor in JKX.
JKX said on Friday that as a result of the notices to
Eclairs and Glengary, 38.98 percent of the total voting rights
in the company were suspended.
The restriction is based on JKX's articles of association as
a result of incomplete responses from Eclairs and Glengary to
enquiries about their shareholdings, JKX said.
JKX shares were up 0.8 percent at 60.50 pence at 1137 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange on Friday.