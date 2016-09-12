Sept 12 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd (JLIF), one of Europe's largest listed infrastructure funds, said it expects a slowdown in market activity due to Britain's vote to leave the European Union as investors assess the ramifications.

JLIF said it expected to see some pressure on asset pricing as non-sterling-denominated investors try to take advantage of a weakened currency.

However, JLIF said it did not expect the market slowdown to last long due to an oversupply of capital seeking investment in UK infrastructure at a time of a limited supply of projects.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)