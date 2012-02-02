* Unusual, varied mkt condition seen this year

* JLL eyeing acquisitions in Asia-Pacific

* To add two offices, 750 staff in China in 2012

* To lift India headcount by 500 this year (Updates with CEO comments, buyout plans, focus on Tokyo, background)

By Alex Frew McMillan

HONG KONG, Feb 2 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc , the world's second-largest property brokerage and advisory group, will add about 1,250 employees in China and India this year, according to the head of its Asia business, as it looks to those emerging nations and Indonesia for growth amid unusually choppy property markets.

"We expect there to be more varied market conditions in 2012 than many people can remember within the Asia-Pacific region," Alastair Hughes, Asia-Pacific chief executive, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "We could have Beijing office rents rising by 15 percent and Hong Kong offices rents falling by 15 percent. That's very unusual."

The company, which has 22,000 employees in Asia, also expects to gobble up more property brokerages in the region as it targets work with domestic players in those markets, digging deeper than its traditional customer base of multinational companies and global property investors.

"I would be surprised if we didn't do some acquisitions," Hughes said. "It's a very ripe environment at the moment."

RAPID CHINA GROWTH

Asian property markets that traditionally move in lockstep are breaking rank this year, with office rents and values flagging in Hong Kong and Singapore as big banks cut headcounts. Meanwhile, top-end space in emerging markets such as Shanghai is at a premium, with rents up 17 percent in a year and vacancies at a four-year low, Colliers International said this week.

Hughes said Jones Lang LaSalle saw revenue grow 30 percent in China last year, outstripping a 20 percent increase in Asia. Profit from Asia rose 25 percent for the year for the company, which this week reported strong earnings.

Hughes said the brokerage drew half its business in China from local companies and investors, up from 15 percent five years ago.

It expected to open two more China offices this year and add 750 people to its headcount of 5,100, he said, building business with Chinese investors, local governments and investors such as China Investment Corp.

Jones Lang LaSalle was the broker for the CIC's first property investment in Japan, a $1.6 billion warehouse joint venture with Singapore's Global Logistic Properties Ltd , the biggest property deal in Japan last year.

In India, the company planned to add about 500 employees this year, bringing its headcount to 5,100, Hughes said, adding that it saw revenue grow 22 percent there last year.

BUYOUT FRENZY

Consolidation among property brokerages around the world has picked up in recent months to serve multinational corporations globally and win business from fast-growing companies and cash-rich investors in Asia.

Australian rival UGL Ltd in December closed on its buyout of debt-laden British property consultancy DTZ, giving it a strong presence in China. CBRE Group Inc, the world's largest brokerage, and No.3 Cushman & Wakefield have also highlighted plans for growth in Asia.

Jones Lang LaSalle recently bought a tenant-advisory firm in Australia, building on acquisitions in Indonesia, Hong Kong and Singapore last year. One of its focuses is to help Asian buyers invest into Europe, particularly Britain.

Hughes said any buyouts would bring in teams with specific skills. In Indonesia, the company bought Procon, the biggest domestic property-services company, to supplement its work with international clients. The Australian deal gave it a team that focuses on mid-size law and accounting firms.

"It's really opportunity-led," Hughes said. "If there were six opportunities we would do six if they all worked."

OPTIMISTIC ABOUT JAPAN

In late January, the brokerage hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive Toshinobu Kasai to head its business in Japan.

Kasai, who will report to Hughes, is expected to help the brokerage expand in a market in which domestic companies have traditionally managed their property portfolios in house.

"That's a big coup for us," Hughes said. "He is very well connected with companies in Japan, and we are connected with investors who want to invest in Japan."

Tokyo's office market is recovering steadily after the disaster-induced ravages of 2011 and is a favourite target for international private equity this year. (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)