Jan 26 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc said
on Thursday that it has hired Toshinobu Kasai, previously Japan
head at Goldman Sachs Real Estate Private Equity Investment
Area, to head its business in Japan.
The company said Yoichiro Hamaoka, who had run the property
brokerage's business in Japan for the last 12 years, was
stepping down and would take on the role of chairman.
Kasai launched Goldman Sachs Realty in Asia, having joined
Goldman Sachs Group Inc in 1999 from Daiwa Securities
Group Inc, and became a Goldman partner in 2004. He
takes up his new role from April.
"Kasai is well known and respected in the Japanese banking
and real estate markets and is the ideal candidate to build on
the legacy that Hamaoka leaves us with," said Alastair Hughes,
Asia chief executive for Jones Lang LaSalle. "I am confident
that Kasai's extensive experience in financial services and real
estate will enable him to successfully drive our business
forward."