HONG KONG/TOKYO Jan 26 Jones Lang LaSalle
Inc said on Thursday it has hired Toshinobu Kasai,
previously Japan head at Goldman Sachs Real Estate Principal
Investment Area, to lead its business in Japan.
The company said Yoichiro Hamaoka, who had run the property
brokerage's business in Japan for the last 12 years, was
stepping down and would become chairman.
Kasai launched Goldman Sachs Realty in Asia, having joined
Goldman Sachs Group Inc in 1999 from Daiwa Securities
Group Inc, and became a Goldman partner in 2004. He
takes up his new role from April.
While he was at Goldman, Kasai was involved in multiple real
estate acquisitions including a building for the flagship store
of Tiffany and Co in Tokyo's Ginza district.
"Kasai is well-known and respected in the Japanese banking
and real estate markets and is the ideal candidate to build on
the legacy that Hamaoka leaves us with," said Alastair Hughes,
Asia chief executive for Jones Lang LaSalle. "I am confident
that Kasai's extensive experience in financial services and real
estate will enable him to successfully drive our business
forward."
Separately, LaSalle Investment Management, a real estate
fund-management arm of Jones Lang LaSalle, said it has appointed
Jon Zehner to the newly created role of head of global capital
markets.
Zehner, who will be based in London, will be responsible for
LaSalle's activies related to raising capital, new product
development and cross-border investments, it said in a separate
statement.