HONG KONG/TOKYO Jan 26 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc said on Thursday it has hired Toshinobu Kasai, previously Japan head at Goldman Sachs Real Estate Principal Investment Area, to lead its business in Japan.

The company said Yoichiro Hamaoka, who had run the property brokerage's business in Japan for the last 12 years, was stepping down and would become chairman.

Kasai launched Goldman Sachs Realty in Asia, having joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc in 1999 from Daiwa Securities Group Inc, and became a Goldman partner in 2004. He takes up his new role from April.

While he was at Goldman, Kasai was involved in multiple real estate acquisitions including a building for the flagship store of Tiffany and Co in Tokyo's Ginza district.

"Kasai is well-known and respected in the Japanese banking and real estate markets and is the ideal candidate to build on the legacy that Hamaoka leaves us with," said Alastair Hughes, Asia chief executive for Jones Lang LaSalle. "I am confident that Kasai's extensive experience in financial services and real estate will enable him to successfully drive our business forward."

Separately, LaSalle Investment Management, a real estate fund-management arm of Jones Lang LaSalle, said it has appointed Jon Zehner to the newly created role of head of global capital markets.

Zehner, who will be based in London, will be responsible for LaSalle's activies related to raising capital, new product development and cross-border investments, it said in a separate statement.